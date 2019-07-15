Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes
About this product
The Mr Pre-roll is made of premium CBD with 160mg of CBD in each ‘herbal joint’. The Mr CBD Pre-roll has zero THC in it and up to 16% CBD.
Each pre-roll contains 1 gram of hemp flower
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!