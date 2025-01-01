The Rise of a Hempyre: From Humble Roots to Global Reach



Founded in 2020 on a 10-acre plot in Victoria, Texas. Veteran-owned and proudly staffed by fellow service members, we built this company from the ground up with grit, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to quality.



What started as a small, hands-on cultivation project has grown into a trusted name in the hemp industry. Through relentless hard work and a passion for the plant, we successfully yielded our first crop and set the foundation for what would become a nationally and internationally distributed brand.



Today, Hempyre proudly serves customers across the U.S. and abroad, delivering premium hemp products backed by integrity, consistency, and transparency. Our roots may be in Texas, but our mission is far-reaching: to elevate the standard of hemp and earn the trust of every customer we serve.



Veteran-Owned. Texas-Born. Quality-Driven.

