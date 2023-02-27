Acapulco Gold is the legendary, (many say) mythical, 80/20, Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid which originated in Acapulco, Mexico around 1965 and was popularized by comedians Cheech and Chong in their 1978 film Up in Smoke. Originating from unknown genetics and becoming harder to find, this "bad-ass weed" provides a classic, powerful and nicely calming head high.

Unwind with our Premium cannabis Smokes, filled with flower harvested fresh from the fields. Each pack is filled with 4 half-gram smokes packed with heirloom cannabis grown with the utmost care by expert cultivators. We grind our flower in a custom grinder to ensure the finest consistency for a smooth, slow-burning smoke.

