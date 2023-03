Effects: nighttime, relaxed, euphoric, sleep aid, pain relief

Flavors: earth, pine



DESCRIPTION

King Louis XIII is a popular, (originally) Southern California-bred, 70/30, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid named for the 17th Century French monarch. This potent descendant of OG Kush has a distinct diesel/pine aroma and is a consistent choice of "cannasseurs" who value its ability to (often) almost instantly set them in a relaxed place of happiness and powerful sedation.

