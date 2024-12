Introducing Hepworth's Orange Creme 1g Vape Cartridge: Straight from the heart of sunny California, our Orange Creme Vape Cartridge brings a delightful burst of citrusy goodness to your vaping experience. This hybrid strain is a result of crossing the legendary Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, creating a tantalizing fusion of flavors and effects. Orange Creme is celebrated for its uplifting and energizing properties, making it the perfect choice for staying productive during busy days or finding inspiration during creative blocks.

