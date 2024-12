Introducing Hepworth’s Zkittlez 1g Vape Cartridge: Savor the Sweetness and Embrace the Calm. Our Zkittlez Vape Cartridge offers the perfect balance of relaxation and focus, making it ideal for unwinding at any time of day. Experience the serenity of a happy, alert mind paired with a relaxed body, courtesy of this strain's rich terpene profile, which includes caryophyllene, linalool, and humulene. With Hepworth's Zkittlez Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature Zkittlez effects in a convenient and portable format.

read more