About this product

Cultivating health, harmony and higher consciousness for people and planet, our joints are made from biodynamic whole flowers (never duff, smalls or trim) that have been slow-cured, hand-trimmed, and hand-packed, to offer a connoisseur experience, delicious sungrown flavor and a beautifully balanced effect.



Regarded as a healing practice for the earth, biodynamic farming is the gold standard for cultivating cannabis with the greatest harmonizing and therapeutic potential. With less than one-acre of Demeter certified biodynamic cannabis gardens in the state of California, there are limited supplies of these incredibly special flower for the world to share.



Each pack contains five perfectly portioned and packed cannabis joints (3.5g of whole flower) and 12 inches of organic beeswax hemp wick. To preserve terpenes and flavor, each joint comes sealed in a reusable, recyclable, childproof and smell-proof tube that’s also perfect for stashing, and for moments of discretion.



www.herbabuena.com