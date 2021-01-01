About this product

Plant-powered relief, a few puffs assuages stress, anxiety, depression and physical pain.



Sweet herbs, rose petal, sage and berry notes provide a comfortable, grounded high.



This heritage cultivar was developed over many decades to offer a supremely therapeutic and balanced effect.



Biodynamic Farming: Our cannabis is Demeter-Certified Biodynamic, a holistic, ecological and ethical approach to farming that goes beyond organic to develop the farm as its own contained biodiverse, sustainable and balanced ecosystem. Biodynamics is the oldest agricultural certification in the world and considered the original organic, or regenerative, farming system. The goal of biodynamics is to actually improve the health of the earth, where plants, animals and soil are in a state of total harmony.



"Since “USDA Organic” certification isn't an option for cannabis, offering cannabis certified by a trusted organization with a 30-year history is another way to ensure we're providing the purest products and the finest medicine, and setting a new standard for our industry." – Alicia Rose



Cultivated and Cured by: Seed & Star, Mendocino.

Certified: Demeter Biodynamic

Cannabinoids: THC: 0.7% / CBD: 16.6%

Net weight: 3.5g (1/8 oz)



"THE HOLISTIC HIGH" - Cannabis Now

"TOP 10 PICKS AT EMERALD CUP" - Press Democrat

"5 FEMALE-OWNED CALIFORNIA CANNABIS COMPANIES YOU SHOULD BE SUPPORTING" - Bust Magazine