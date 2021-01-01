About this product

Slumber Tincture is intended for individuals dealing with insomnia, and formulated with strain-specific cannabis known for its “couch-lock” sedative properties, plus American skullcap, Roman chamomile and valerian. Naturally occurring CBD in the cannabis strain, paired with these three herbs known for their relaxant and calming properties, promote calming activity to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Slumber is best taken at nighttime. It is especially helpful when dealing with anxiety or pain that can impede normal sleep patterns.



Cannabis dosing takes a lot of trial and error. Because individuals require doses that are unique to their body chemistry, it’s best to start with small doses and slowly increase the dose over time to find the lowest dose that works best for you. Cannabis has a “biphasic” property, meaning that a lower dose can be more beneficial than a higher one.



All ingredients are farmed with sustainable, organic farming methods. Sonoma County olive oil is currently undergoing Oregon Tilth certification.



Directions for Use: We suggest starting with ¼ dropper (.25ml using the graduated dropper) before sleep. For best results, hold the liquid in your mouth for at least 20 seconds before swallowing. Try to avoid touching your mouth with the dropper for the cleanest experience. Increase dosage as needed. For chronic conditions, it may be more beneficial to dose 3 times a day before each meal. If you find that a tincture does not work after dosing up, then you may want to try another tincture with a different cannabinoid profile and/or ratio.



Ingredients: Holistically farmed California cold-pressed, extra virgin olive oil, regeneratively grown sun-grown cannabis extract, American skullcap, Roman chamomile, valerian root.



Cannabinoids: 360mg THC + 90mg CBD (450 mg total), with 15mg total cannabinoids per ml (one full dropper).



Net: 1 fluid oz (30ml)



Storage: To prolong shelf life, keep your plant medicine refrigerated or stored in a cool, dry place.