Herbal Blend Co
Deep Floral
About this product
Sweet and elegant, Deep Floral will deliver a full-bodied fruity flavor to your roll. As if rolling a bouquet of blooming flowers picked straight from a meadow, this blend's playful zest is bound to wake up your senses to its piquant, floral taste. The blend's strong flavor manifests as delicate hits, while its array of dried flowers offers a unique combination of dynamic calm.
DESCRIPTION
Package Size: 3.5 inches x 5.25 inches
Contains: 9 grams of loose leaf herbs, enough for about 25 rolls.
