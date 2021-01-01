About this product

Cooling and restorative, Fresh Mint is the perfect addition to any roll for a rejuvenating rush of flavor. This simple, yet vivacious blend is a breath of fresh air to arouse your taste buds and settle your spirits. As if rolling your own menthol — minus the nicotine and toxic additives — you can use this blend in the morning for a flavorful boost to start your day, or later on for a smooth transition into your evening. Like stepping into a wintery forest, enjoy the cool, invigorating aroma from the comfort of your own home.



DESCRIPTION

Package Size: 3.5 inches x 5.25 inches

Contains: 9 grams of loose leaf herbs, enough for about 25 rolls.