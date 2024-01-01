Loading...

Product image for LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.55g
Pre-rolls
LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.55g
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 25.59%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Golden Pineapple Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Golden Pineapple Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 22.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Kush Mints
Flower
Sour Kush Mints
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Super Sour Haze
Flower
Super Sour Haze
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 27.23%
CBD 0.19%
Product image for LA Kush Cake
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 27.49%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 0.55g
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 0.55g
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Old Family Purple
Flower
Old Family Purple
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 25.24%
CBD 0.06%