Herbal Dynamics
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
7 products
Pre-rolls
LA Kush Cake Pre-Roll 0.55g
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 25.59%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Golden Pineapple Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 22.04%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Kush Mints
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Super Sour Haze
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 27.23%
CBD 0.19%
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 27.49%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 0.55g
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Old Family Purple
by Herbal Dynamics
THC 25.24%
CBD 0.06%
