Chocolate Chip Cookies - 1 dozen - Delta 8 THC - $22.00

by Herbal Society
Experience our made to order, delta 8 THC infused cookies! They’re organic, full of chocolate goodness, and potent!

1000mgs of Δ8THC goes in a 1 dozen batch, generating 12 cookies, each with 83mgs of Δ8THC. The therapeutic effects of these cookies give the user a stone-y, euphoric, and uplifting vibe that’s perfect for many occasions.
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!