About this product
Experience our made to order, delta 8 THC infused cookies! They’re organic, full of chocolate goodness, and potent!
1000mgs of Δ8THC goes in a 1 dozen batch, generating 12 cookies, each with 83mgs of Δ8THC. The therapeutic effects of these cookies give the user a stone-y, euphoric, and uplifting vibe that’s perfect for many occasions.
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!