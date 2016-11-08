About this product
We crafted Lunar Blend with the intention of providing potency, moderation, and bang for your buck!
This is done by formulating highly-concentrated tinctures, complete with both botanical, AND hemp-derived terpenes.
What this achieves, is a tincture where if you're a newbie - taking 1 or 2 drops should provide a mellow, relaxing experience - not too intense, and not too weak.
If you're a person of high tolerance, then a full dropper... or two should bring immense, and long-lasting relief. This is the sweet spot for heavy users.
Lunar blend MAY be useful for issues relating to anxiety, sleep, or simply enjoying recreationally. Perfect for all levels of experience.
About this strain
North American Indica
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
