About this product

We crafted Lunar Blend with the intention of providing potency, moderation, and bang for your buck!



This is done by formulating highly-concentrated tinctures, complete with both botanical, AND hemp-derived terpenes.



What this achieves, is a tincture where if you're a newbie - taking 1 or 2 drops should provide a mellow, relaxing experience - not too intense, and not too weak.



If you're a person of high tolerance, then a full dropper... or two should bring immense, and long-lasting relief. This is the sweet spot for heavy users.



Lunar blend MAY be useful for issues relating to anxiety, sleep, or simply enjoying recreationally. Perfect for all levels of experience.