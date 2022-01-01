About this product
Appropriately named after The incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner #3 from Herbies Seeds is rated one of the most potent strains on the planet! With a THC level reaching 29%, one toke of this sticky green bud will have you beating your chest and yelling “Woohoo!” with delight.
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.