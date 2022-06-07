About this product
CBD Lemon Auto is a great way to medicate and have tremendous fun doing it. You’ll get all the healing you need from 17% CBD, while the same amount of THC provides a great recreational value. The lemony scent and earthy taste complete the picture.
While working on these genetics, the breeders had two types of users in mind: those who need to alleviate serious physical and mental symptoms and those who want to have a good time without a single anxious thought or, God forbid, paranoia. The first objective is taken care of by the 17% CBD, and the second one, by the 17% THC. The result is a feeling of floating on a cloud of relaxation and happiness.
About this brand
Herbies Seeds
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.