CBD Lemon Auto is a great way to medicate and have tremendous fun doing it. You’ll get all the healing you need from 17% CBD, while the same amount of THC provides a great recreational value. The lemony scent and earthy taste complete the picture.



While working on these genetics, the breeders had two types of users in mind: those who need to alleviate serious physical and mental symptoms and those who want to have a good time without a single anxious thought or, God forbid, paranoia. The first objective is taken care of by the 17% CBD, and the second one, by the 17% THC. The result is a feeling of floating on a cloud of relaxation and happiness.