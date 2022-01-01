About this product
Possibly one of the strongest autoflowers on the market, 26% THC Gelato Auto instantly elevates the mood and boosts the creative process. Thanks to the unmatched potency of this strain, just a couple of creamy tokes is enough to get you to the level of 100% happiness.
Herbies has been selling weed seeds for over 20 years now, and during this time, we’ve learned all the likes and dislikes of cannabis growers through and through. Extensive market research has proven that, whether someone is a home grower or involved in a large cannabis operation, everyone is looking for a combination of potency, favorable effects, stable genetics, and relative ease of growth. These are the four staples that we used as key benchmarks for evaluating the genetics that are to represent Herbies’ seedbank.