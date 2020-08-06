Cookies is a high CBD hemp flower strain that is rich in a plethora of earthy terpenes, leaving your taste buds feeling fresh and stimulated. Users of the Cookies CBD strain have noted that the effects are a sense of clarity and alongside of an intense feeling of calm. This strain will blow you away with a rich and tasty experience that only Cookies CBD can bring to you. Don’t hesitate to try this one! It has proven its true popularity by being one of our best selling CBD Hemp Flower strains of all time.