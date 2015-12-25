About this product
Maui Haze is a favorite amongst cannabis enthusiasts. It boasts a fruity and tropical flavor that leaves you feeling like you are relaxing in paradise. Smoking this strain allows you to truly relax. Users report accounts of increased appetite as well as the munchies! Don’t hesitate to try Maui Haze while it is around. It is truly a rare strain to come by, don’t miss out on this opportunity to try one of the fruitiest tropical CBD strains on the market as we speak!
About this strain
Island Maui Haze is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain with effects that can creep up on you. These dense, forest green buds may not initially attract you based on its strong, ammonia smell; however, this crystal-covered strain is praised for its uplifting, energetic effects that can relieve pain and other symptoms without bringing you down into a lazy state.
Island Maui Haze effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
80% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
