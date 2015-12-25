Maui Haze is a favorite amongst cannabis enthusiasts. It boasts a fruity and tropical flavor that leaves you feeling like you are relaxing in paradise. Smoking this strain allows you to truly relax. Users report accounts of increased appetite as well as the munchies! Don’t hesitate to try Maui Haze while it is around. It is truly a rare strain to come by, don’t miss out on this opportunity to try one of the fruitiest tropical CBD strains on the market as we speak!