HerbsNOW is the answer to how to dry weed. Easy to use, HerbsNOW has a contained environment utilizing a low pre-set temperature plus rotational and vertical air flow. This results in faster drying with consistent results. Simply trim your buds, fill the trays, and turn on the unit, HerbsNOW does the rest. All while retaining maximum THC levels, terpenes, and flavor with every dry.