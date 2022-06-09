About this product
Flavored like pink starburst, the outside coating will be sprinkled with our secret in-house pucker powder. After a Year of Delta 8 THC on the market, we are getting more and more requests to make super-strong gummies. Also, some people just have a high tolerance.
I would not suggest this gummy on your first Delta 8 THC session.
More Pictures coming soon!
About this brand
HeroMedz LLC
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!