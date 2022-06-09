About this product
Shipped in a Microwave safe container so you can enjoy your favorite snack with Ice Cream.
The center is infused with our in-house chocolate caramel and baked to perfection. No order is 2 big or 2 small we ship these Monday through Thursday for next day enjoyment. They do not melt during shipping so its a great summertime infusion.
200 MG Delta 9 THC <.3 Percent by dry weight.
HeroMedz LLC
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!