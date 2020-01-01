 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Hervé Edibles
Hervé Edibles Cover Photo

Hervé Edibles

Luxury French Infused Desserts

Hervé Edibles featured photo 1
Hervé Edibles featured photo 2
Hervé Edibles featured photo 3
Hervé Edibles featured photo 4
Hervé Edibles featured photo 5

About Hervé Edibles

Founded in the classic art of pâtisserie creation Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts. Hervé produces exquisite macarons, desserts and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé. A collection of luxury sweets for the modern discerning consumer of infused edibles.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Cookies

more products

Available in

United States, Nevada