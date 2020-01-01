Hervé Edibles
Luxury French Infused Desserts
About Hervé Edibles
Founded in the classic art of pâtisserie creation Hervé proudly blends together decades of traditional French culinary history with an innovative infusion process, to launch the first intricately infused luxury desserts. Hervé produces exquisite macarons, desserts and chocolates that combine contemporary design with spectacular flavours. Hervé. A collection of luxury sweets for the modern discerning consumer of infused edibles.
In stores nearby
Available in
United States, Nevada