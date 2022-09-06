About this product
Hexies are gelatin based pull & dose fruit chews that come in a variety of interesting flavors. Consumers often chose these gummies for controlled dosage and ease of use.Each fruit chew is approximately 5mg of THC and there are 10 servings in each Hexies 10-Pack. Best kept in a cool, dry area below room temperature
These pull-and-dose fruit chews are a classic Cultivate infused edible. They have a gummy-bear-like consistency created with a propriety emulsion that uses natural ingredients to alleviate the bitter after-taste of traditional emulsifiers. The short of it? They taste great.
+Hexies are gelatin based pull-and-dose fruit chews that come in a variety of interesting flavors. Each fruit chew is approximately 5mg of THC and there are 10 serving in each hexies 10 pack. +Consumers often choose these gummies for controlled dosage and ease of use +Gluten-free. *Best kept in a cool, dry area
