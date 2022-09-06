These pull-and-dose fruit chews are a classic Cultivate infused edible. They have a gummy-bear-like consistency created with a propriety emulsion that uses natural ingredients to alleviate the bitter after-taste of traditional emulsifiers. The short of it? They taste great.



+Hexies are gelatin based pull-and-dose fruit chews that come in a variety of interesting flavors. Each fruit chew is approximately 5mg of THC and there are 10 serving in each hexies 10 pack. +Consumers often choose these gummies for controlled dosage and ease of use +Gluten-free. *Best kept in a cool, dry area