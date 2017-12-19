Heylo Cannabis Extracts
Sky Master Raw Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Full Bud + Native Terpenes
100% Pure CO2 Extract
Sky Master effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
23% of people say it helps with nausea
