About this product
Anxiety reduction, mood improvement, and a lightness of being. All that times TEN! Chief Stix production process is designed to provide the highest quality Hemp Smokes via advanced removal of stems and seeds. This creates a smooth experience and sets the standard for Chief Stix Products.
Ten (10 stixs per pack) pre-rolled cigarettes of Hemp Flower - 300 mg per pack.
* 100% natural sun-grown organic premium hemp flower
* Rich in phytocannabinoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes
* Smooth, slow-burning and fast-acting
* Unbleached hemp paper and biodegradable filters
* 0% tobacco, nicotine, and additives
* Lab-Tested and Made in the USA
