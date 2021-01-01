About this product

Anxiety reduction, mood improvement, and a lightness of being. All that times TEN! Chief Stix production process is designed to provide the highest quality Hemp Smokes via advanced removal of stems and seeds. This creates a smooth experience and sets the standard for Chief Stix Products.



Ten (10 stixs per pack) pre-rolled cigarettes of Hemp Flower - 300 mg per pack.



* 100% natural sun-grown organic premium hemp flower

* Rich in phytocannabinoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes

* Smooth, slow-burning and fast-acting

* Unbleached hemp paper and biodegradable filters

* 0% tobacco, nicotine, and additives

* Lab-Tested and Made in the USA