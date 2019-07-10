hhemp.co
About this product
* 100% Hemp CBG+CBD Flower
* No Seed, No Stem, No Trim, No Filler, No Preservative.
* USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% Total THC.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
* No Seed, No Stem, No Trim, No Filler, No Preservative.
* USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% Total THC.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!