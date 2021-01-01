hhemp.co
About this product
Our Delta8 5:1 Tincture (1,500mg CBD:300mg CBG) is specially blended with Delta8 and CBG. This tincture contains a broad-spectrum hemp extract, Delta8, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness.
* Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable
price.
* Delta8 tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any
machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.
* Broad Spectrum formulation delivers CBG and natural cannabinoids that provide the full
benefits of the hemp plant. Broad Spectrum has been shown to improve the body’s
response to everyday stress.
* Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCT, have known as super fuel because your
body absorbs MCTs rapidly and efficiently.
* Made with non-GMO hemp oil and combined with MCT "carrier" oil to improve
absorption and bioavailability.
* Formulated by a compound pharmacist.
* Manufactured at an ISO-certified and FDA-registered facility.
* Made in the USA.
* 100% profits donated to veteran's charities.
