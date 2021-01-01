About this product

Our Delta8 5:1 Tincture (1,500mg CBD:300mg CBG) is specially blended with Delta8 and CBG. This tincture contains a broad-spectrum hemp extract, Delta8, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness.



* Hhemp.co tinctures offer higher doses than most competitors at a more affordable

price.

* Delta8 tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any

machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product.

* Broad Spectrum formulation delivers CBG and natural cannabinoids that provide the full

benefits of the hemp plant. Broad Spectrum has been shown to improve the body’s

response to everyday stress.

* Medium-chain triglycerides, also known as MCT, have known as super fuel because your

body absorbs MCTs rapidly and efficiently.

* Made with non-GMO hemp oil and combined with MCT "carrier" oil to improve

absorption and bioavailability.

* Formulated by a compound pharmacist.

* Manufactured at an ISO-certified and FDA-registered facility.

* Made in the USA.

* 100% profits donated to veteran's charities.