Sparkling water with notes of tropical citrus. Hoppy Chill is a bubbly mix of hops and cannabis infused with a relaxing 10mg of THC. Zero calories. Zero carbs. Sugar, gluten, and alcohol free. Comes in 12 ounce cans (singles, 4-packs, and 10-packs). Hi-Fi Sessions is a collaboration of Lagunitas and ABX.
California's favorite cannabis beverage. Expertly-crafted, this fruity hop-flavored sparkling water has no carbs, no calories, and no hangovers! Made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops and everything AbsoluteXtracts knows about cannabis. It’s a hoppy sparkling water that drinks like a beer. All of the fruity and tropical notes from the hops, but without all the other things that can weigh one down. The best of both worlds.