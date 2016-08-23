Loading…
HI Guys by Cowlitz

Alien Bubba Wax

IndicaTHC 15%CBD

Alien Bubba effects

76 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
