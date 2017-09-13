HI Guys by Cowlitz
Grape Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Grape Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
