About this strain
Lost Coast OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that marries Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG terpene profile. This California native induces a soaring cerebral buzzing sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The potently euphoric effects can sometimes skid into anxiety with large doses, so novices should approach this OG with some degree of caution.
Lost Coast effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
