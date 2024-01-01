We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
hi-klas
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
56 products
Cartridges
Maui Wowie Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
3.7
(
3
)
Cartridges
Candy Bomb Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
4
)
Cartridges
Strawnana Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin 1g
by hi-klas
Solvent
Do-Si-Dos Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
Cartridges
White Fire OG Cartridge 500mg
by hi-klas
Solvent
White Fire Alien Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
Solvent
Purple Punch Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
Wax
Purple Larry Sugar Wax 1g
by hi-klas
Cartridges
Pineapple OG Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Pineapple Chunk Sugar Wax 1g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
White Fire Alien OG Sugar Wax 1g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon OG Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
THC 1000%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Apple Jack Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Purple Punch Live Resin 1g
by hi-klas
Wax
Do-Si-Dos Sugar Wax 1g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blueberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
Solvent
Oregon Juice Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
Solvent
Purple Larry Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
Cartridges
Trainwreck Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
Cartridges
Grapelicious Cartridge 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Slowtown Cookie Crumble 1g
by hi-klas
Solvent
Purple Punch Crumble 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Kryptonite Shatter 1g
by hi-klas
1
2
3
Home
Brands
hi-klas
Catalog
Concentrates