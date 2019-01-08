Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.