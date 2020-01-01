 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Hidden Lake
Hidden Lake

Your Trail Starts Here

Produced using locally grown Montana hemp.
About Hidden Lake

Whether you are experiencing the elements of life or of nature, Hidden Lake is here to help you find your balance. We are a group of sustainably driven farmers, biologists, chemists, engineers, outdoor enthusiasts, creative thinkers and consumers who are committed to the well being of people and our planet. We established Hidden Lake because we acknowledged that the cannabis industry was being fundamentally misunderstood and underutilized. When used to its full potential, industrial hemp will help us tackle a collection of the problems inherent to the modern world. We recognize the demand for domestic innovation, transparency and scientific development in the industry. We will revolutionize the market through education, partnerships, and advocacy while supplying the highest quality hemp extract products.

Hemp CBD oil

Hemp CBD topicals

Available in

United States