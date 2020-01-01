High 5 Tours is a cannabis tour company that provides guests with a look at Portland’s growing cannabis industry. We offer unique, fun adventures created to highlight not only the dispensaries throughout Portland but also activities and companies that we feel represent the diversity that makes Portland one of the best cities in America. Anyone who is interested in learning more about the cannabis industry, while soaking in some of the culture, is more than welcome to join High 5 Tours as we take you on an adventure of a lifetime on the Yellow Pot Bus.