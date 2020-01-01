 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. High 5 Tours

High 5 Tours

Portland's Premiere Cannabis Tour and Activities Company

Yellow Pot Bus
Yellow Pot Bus
Grow Tour
Grow Tour
Coffee and Cannabis
Coffee and Cannabis
Multnomah Falls Adventure
Multnomah Falls Adventure
Share a joint with me?
Share a joint with me?

About High 5 Tours

High 5 Tours is a cannabis tour company that provides guests with a look at Portland’s growing cannabis industry. We offer unique, fun adventures created to highlight not only the dispensaries throughout Portland but also activities and companies that we feel represent the diversity that makes Portland one of the best cities in America. Anyone who is interested in learning more about the cannabis industry, while soaking in some of the culture, is more than welcome to join High 5 Tours as we take you on an adventure of a lifetime on the Yellow Pot Bus.