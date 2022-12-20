About this product
Now here’s a product worth its salt.
Our fizzy bath powder is made from scratch with all-natural, skin-friendly ingredients. Each container holds 400 mg of cannabinoids in a soothing and fizzy 1:1 CBD/THC blend. If you split that up into four baths, you’ll have roughly 100 mg in each bath. Be prepared to feel noodly—before long, you’ll be ready to pour yourself into bed. Our Citrus Snow Soak & Fizz is un-dyed and orange-scented.
Our fizzy bath powder is made from scratch with all-natural, skin-friendly ingredients. Each container holds 400 mg of cannabinoids in a soothing and fizzy 1:1 CBD/THC blend. If you split that up into four baths, you’ll have roughly 100 mg in each bath. Be prepared to feel noodly—before long, you’ll be ready to pour yourself into bed. Our Citrus Snow Soak & Fizz is un-dyed and orange-scented.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Desert Pure
We make super potent topicals and tinctures from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Since we were founded in Bend in 2015, we've become Oregon's bestselling topical brand and expanded into California. We're passionate about cannabis, chemistry, and bad puns. Balms away!
State License(s)
CDPH-10003595
030-1004704317D