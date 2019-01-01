 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. High End Society LLC
High End Society LLC

Bridging the gap between patients, philanthropy and cannabis

About High End Society LLC

HIGH END SOCIETY is a groundbreaking initiative created to bridge the gap between patients in need, philanthropy and cannabis. Whether you’re here to learn about marijuana and it’s natural medicinal benefits, to buy product, to get product donated to you or you’re here to plant your seed by donating to us… High End Society is happy to have you! With our ‘2 Buds, 1 Stone’ program, every purchase you make provides a product to a person in need.  Together we can help everyone… one ‘seed’ at a time!