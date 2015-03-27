About this strain
MILF, also known as MILF Weed, from Mother Chucker’s Seeds takes its name from an acronym for Marijuana I’d Like to Flower. This sativa-heavy hybrid crosses White Widow with a select cut of Trainwreck from Arcata, California (e-32). While there is a known indica-dominant phenotype floating around, the MILF strain tends to be led by a strong heady buzz that elevates your mood.
MILF effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
45% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
27% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
9% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
