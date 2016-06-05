Loading…
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Black Jack 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Woody & Sweet
Hints of Citrus & Pine

SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Creative Focus

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G Sativa Flower

Black Jack effects

Reported by real people like you
363 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!