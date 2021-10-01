About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Sweet
Hints of Berry & Honey
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G Sativa Flower
Fruity & Sweet
Hints of Berry & Honey
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G Sativa Flower
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
814 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.