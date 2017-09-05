About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Hashy
Sweet Skunk & Earth
SENSATION
Focused Creativity
Relaxing Body Tingle
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Platinum Kush, also known as "Platinum Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Afghani. This strain takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. The buzz from Platinum Kush has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.
Platinum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
543 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.