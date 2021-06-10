High Garden
Jack Herer 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Woody
Hints of Lemon & Pine
SENSATION
Happy Body High
Euphoric Creativity
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
