High Garden
Sour OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sour Lemon & Pine
Pungent Citrus & Diesel
SENSATION
Relaxed Happy
Uplifted Euphoric
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Sour OG effects
Reported by real people like you
529 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
