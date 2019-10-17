About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
