A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production. This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD.