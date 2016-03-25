About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
About this strain
A cross of Durban Poison and LA Confidential, Hemlock is a hybrid strain that smells of sweet grapefruit with a hint of ammonia. Found mostly in Colorado, Hemlock averages about 21% THC and features a short, stocky, easy-to-grow structure with good yields and high resin production. This hybrid gives users a relaxed feeling of well-being, and is potentially good for treating migraines, anxiety, and PTSD.
Hemlock effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
