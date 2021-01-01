Loading…
Logo for the brand High Hemp Wraps

High Hemp Wraps

Original Organic Wraps 2-pack

About this product

High Hemp Wraps are made from organically grown industrial hemp. An exciting attribute found within their High Hemp Wraps are the naturally occurring CBD's, making High Hemp Organic Wraps CBD positive. Please keep in mind their hemp wraps are NOT infused with CBD. Their hemp is 100% pesticide free. Only using organic ingredients every step of the way. Certified organic, tobacco free, and GMO free, giving their paper some of the highest purity ratings in the market today!

* 2 wraps per pack
