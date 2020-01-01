 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Huge Kola in the bloom room
Race Fuel OG
Skywalker Kush
About High Level Health

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. At High Level Health, we a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers.